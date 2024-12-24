A man who lives in rural Japan entered his home on Monday and found a bear curled up in the living roomlocal media reported this Tuesday, fueling debate over a government plan to make hunting laws more flexible.

According to reports, a man from Fukushima He arrived home and found a bear under his “kotatsu”, a low table with a heat source and a blanket, which is a very common piece of furniture in Japanese homes.

“I came home from work and found a bear with its head stuck in the ‘kotatsu,'” he said. The plantigrade measured close 90 centimeters long.

The man, about 60 years old, He took refuge in a neighbor’s house and alerted the police. An hour later he returned home and the animal was still inside and the food had been scattered.









Police asked residents of surrounding areas to evacuate or lock the doors of their homes, the Kyodo news agency reported. The public broadcaster NHK reported this Tuesday that the bear was still inside the house.

This incident is the latest in a series of encounters between humans and bears in Japan in recent years, some of them with fatal consequenceswhich led the Japanese government to propose a relaxation of hunting laws.

This project, which should come into force next year, would give local authorities the power to authorize hunters to carry out “emergency shots.” Japan recorded a record of six dead from bear attacks and more than 9,000 plantigrades killed in the fiscal year, which ended in March.