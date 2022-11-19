A man fell on the way at one of the stations of the Moscow Metro’s Circle Line. This was announced on November 19 Telegram channel department of transport in the capital.

Because of this, train intervals were temporarily increased along the Circle Line clockwise. After 10 minutes, the movement of trains was restored in accordance with the schedule, it is noted in publications.

The reason for the fall of a person on the way and his condition are not specified.

On November 9, a man fell on the way at the Pechatniki metro station in Moscow. According to the emergency services of the city, he became dizzy, which caused him to lose his balance and fall on the way. The subway passenger survived, nothing threatens his life and health.

In June of this year, Yulia Temnikova, head of the PR and marketing block of the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development of the City of Moscow, told Izvestia how to behave in the event of a fall on the rails in the subway. She stressed that if there is time and the train is far away, then you can get to the black and white rail at the beginning of the platform and be sure to wait for the metro employee.

If there is no time, then you need to lie face down in a tray between the rails, head to the train so that your clothes do not ride up, bend your head and try not to move. You can’t hide under the platform, because there is a contact rail under a voltage of 825 volts, the specialist noted.