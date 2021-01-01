In Moscow, due to the fall of a man on the rails, the movement of trains on the Tagansko-Krasnopresnenskaya metro line was suspended, reports RIA News, referring to the Metropolitan Department of Transport.

As specified, the traffic stopped at the section from the station “Kotelniki” to the station “Zhulebino”.

An agency source in the emergency services said that a woman died on the tracks near the Kotelniki metro station, her body was removed by rescuers, after which train traffic was restored.

Recall, in mid-December in Moscow killed a man who fell on the rails at the Sokol metro station.

It was also reported that in December in the Moscow metro during the arrest the man died. The incident took place at the Shchukinskaya station. According to police, the man behaved inappropriately and tried to break the payment terminal.