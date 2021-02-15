Medics and rescuers flew to the Olsky district of the Magadan region to evacuate a man who fell from a cliff while climbing Mount Arman. This was reported on Monday, February 15, on the website of the regional administration Ministry of Emergencies…

According to the ministry, on the evening of February 14, the fire and rescue service received a message that two men and one woman were climbing Mount Arman in the Olsky district, one of the men fell off a cliff.

A Mi-8 helicopter of the “Russian Helicopter Systems” airline flew to the scene with ambulance specialists and rescuers from the Magadan branch of the Far East Regional Search and Rescue Unit of the Ministry of Emergencies.

In addition, on Sunday, specialists from the nearest fire department, rescuers with snowmobiles and mountaineering equipment, and medics moved to the scene. 34 people and 14 pieces of equipment were involved in the rescue.

