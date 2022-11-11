Daily Mail: Swiss worker survives after falling into a bowl of molten aluminum

In the city of St. Gallen, Switzerland, an electrician from one of the enterprises survived after falling into a vat of molten aluminum. About it writes Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old worker reportedly fell into a bowl of molten metal, plunging knee-deep into it. The aluminum temperature was 720 degrees Celsius. The man managed to get to his feet, he received extensive burns and injuries. After the accident, the worker was taken by helicopter to the hospital. City police are investigating the cause of the incident, law enforcement officials said in a statement.

