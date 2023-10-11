Daily Star: Woman complains about partner falling in love with sex doll

A woman complained about her boyfriend who bought an adult doll and fell in love with it. With her experiences she shared in a letter to the Daily Star and turned to relationship specialist Jane O’Gorman for advice.

The author of the letter said that she recently went on a business trip and before leaving, she made her partner promise that he would not date other girls. The man kept his word and bought a sex doll so as not to be bored alone.

According to the woman, the toy soon became his “soul mate.” She claims that the man talks to the doll and buys her lacy underwear. Moreover, he once even suggested that his partner have sex with a toy. The woman categorically refused such an idea. “How can I resist this when, frankly, ‘she’ looks better than me?,” she asks in the letter.

The specialist urged the woman to talk to her boyfriend and find out if he has an emotional attachment to the doll. O’Gorman suggested that an adult toy can prevent a man from enjoying a relationship with a real partner and advised not to let the situation take its course, but to be sure to discuss everything in detail.

Earlier it was reported that a man fell in love with a chatbot girl and married a sex doll with her soul. He started communicating with a chatbot named Mimi after he found out that the girl he was dating had a husband.