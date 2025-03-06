The prosecution asks Three years in prison For a crime of injury to a man accused of punch of another individual in Agramunt (Lleida). The events occurred in September 2021, coinciding with the local parties of the municipality, during a mass celebration in the old shooting field, at a time when the night leisure was closed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the prosecutor’s accusation, the attacked suffered a dental trauma and a wound on the lip which required a surgical treatment, an orthodontics and the implementation of two dental prostheses.

In addition to the prison sentence, the Public Ministry requests that the defendant compensate the victim with 5,500 euros for injuries and with 1,000 euros more for sequelae.

The trial is expected to be held March 13 at the Lleida audience.