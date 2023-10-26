Fox News: in the USA, a man entered a dormitory and filmed female students washing themselves

A 24-year-old US resident secretly filmed two students and was caught by the police. About it reports Fox News.

According to police, Xinyu Li illegally entered a Pennsylvania State University dormitory twice in the first half of October by hiding behind students entering the building. In the first case, he went into the bathroom where a student was washing and filmed her with a smartphone, raising it above the shower stall. When the victim noticed Lee, he ran away.

A week later, the man appeared at the hostel again. He recorded another student on video by sliding his phone under the shower wall. According to the victim, Lee recorded her for several seconds before he was noticed and hastily disappeared.

Related materials:

Law enforcement officers reviewed CCTV footage and found that after committing the crimes, the man left the hostel in a pickup truck. Police soon found the suspect’s car in the parking lot of one of the apartment complexes. It turned out that the pickup truck belongs to Comet Tech Inc., a company that delivers, transports and stores goods for students. Lee was the founder and head of the organization.

The criminal was arrested and interrogated. He admitted to what he had done. The men found an application on their phone disguised as a calculator. It contained five videos of naked victims of the man. Lee was charged with two counts of criminal trespass and two counts of invasion of privacy.

Earlier it was reported that a man was arrested in China for dressing up as a schoolgirl and sneaking into the toilet of an educational institution to spy on the girls. During a search of the criminal’s house, they found a school uniform and cosmetics.