A great white shark, also known as a man-eating shark, bit off a propeller from a fisherman’s boat in Forster, New South Wales, Australia. The Daily Mail drew attention to the video with the predatory fish.

On Sunday afternoon, August 30, Dean Butler was fishing from a boat. He noticed a whale carcass floating on the surface of the water and stopped to film dozens of sharks eating it.

“I saw a very large white shark and a large tiger shark. I think they weighed 400 kilograms, ”Butler said. Three-meter sharks began to circle around the Australian’s boat. The great white shark rushed to the stern of the boat and bit off a piece of the propeller.

“I’m glad I saw them in daylight, because in the dark it would be easy to crash into them. Getting out of the boat and being surrounded by these guys in the dark would be scary, ”noted the fisherman.

Earlier it was reported that a lover of spearfishing filmed a huge man-eating shark, which swam close to him. The meeting with a predatory fish took place 30 meters from the beach in the Australian city of Macquarie, New South Wales.