Xilxes beach walkway, in an image of the Town Hall.

A man drowned last Friday on the Xilxes beach in Castellón when he went into the sea to try to help three girls who were asking for help because they could not get out of the water, dragged by the current. The events occurred around 6:00 p.m., near the popular panoramic beach walkway, some 46 kilometers from Valencia, according to the regional television À Punt. The man was a resident of the nearby town of La Llosa and was over 60 years old.

The minors alerted bathers to their difficulties in getting out of the water. At that moment, the victim and the mother of one of the girls jumped into the water to try to help them. However, the current was too strong and the man was unable to reach his target. Other bathers also entered the hospital and could not save the victim’s life, despite trying to revive him.

The rescue teams were deployed to the scene and were able to rescue both the minors and the mother of one of them, but not the victim.

The Valencian Community is the autonomous region with the most deaths due to drowning in aquatic spaces in the first half of this year, with a total of 24, of which six have been registered in the month of June. Deaths due to drowning in the first half of this year have increased in Spain by more than 55% in relation to the same period of the previous year, with 140 deaths out of 90 in 2021, as reported this Friday by the Royal Spanish Federation of Rescue and First aid (RFESS).