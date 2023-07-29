In Kazan, a man drowned under a bridge over the Kirov dam, the main department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Republic of Tatarstan reported on its Telegram channel on July 29.

“On the afternoon of July 29, a message was received that police officers in the water 1 m from the shore found and removed the body of a man who drowned while swimming at the address: Kazan, Vakhitovsky district, Kirovskaya dam street, Kazanka river,” they noted.

It is clarified that the preliminary cause of the incident was non-compliance with safety rules at water bodies.

“The scene of the incident is not a place equipped for swimming,” the department noted.

According to the Department of the Medical Unit for the region, since the beginning of the swimming season this year, two incidents have occurred in Kazan on the Kazanka River, as a result of which one person died and two were rescued.

On the eve it was reported that in the Krasnoyarsk Territory an adult man drowned in the Chulym River in the Birilyussky District, and a 16-year-old teenager drowned in the Nazarovsky District.

On the same day, a nine-year-old boy died while swimming in the Tomarinsky district of the Sakhalin region.

On July 12, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Izvestia that since the beginning of June, more than 770 people have died in Russian water bodies. They drew attention to the fact that this number has decreased compared to last year. The main cause of death is swimming in unequipped places.