A man wanted to head south in his van. The route over the ski slope hardly bothered him. He is equipped.

Aosta – Alcohol was not involved in this case, it is said. A 24-year-old from Eastern Europe accidentally landed on the ski slope in the Aosta Valley (Italy) seems unclear. The man wanted to drive his car south from Italy to France. This is reported by the Italian news agency Ansa. However, his absurd plan did not go unnoticed.

The man wants to drive his van over the ski slopes and even puts on snow chains

Security personnel noticed the van around 5:30 p.m. on Monday (February 12). The vehicle was traveling on ski slope number 7 in the Espace San Bernardo ski area. The piste staff asked the driver to stop. This apparently hardly impressed the 24-year-old. It is said that he installed snow chains on the Renault Master with a Polish license plate.

Only the military was able to stop the van driver and get him to leave the track. The alcohol test that was then ordered was negative, reports the dpa news agency, citing the police. The transporter had textiles on board as cargo. According to the papers, this was supposed to go to France.

The La Thuile ski resort is located in Italy's Aosta Valley, near the Italian-French border. © IMAGO/xBennianx

Unauthorized use of the ski slope – delivery truck driver receives a hefty fine

The delivery truck driver had to pay a fine of 200 euros for unauthorized use of the ski slope. He was then able to continue his journey towards France on the permitted route – through the Mont Blanc Tunnel. Unfortunately, it is not known whether there is actually a secret shortcut via this ski slope from Italy to France.

A one-way trip through the almost 12 kilometer long tunnel costs 55 euros for a car from Italy to France. The toll for a van (vehicle class 2) is 72.80 euros. This comes from the operator's website tunnelmb.net out.

