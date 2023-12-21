In Chelyabinsk, a man dressed as Father Frost wanted to congratulate children on the holiday, but fell from the 24th floor balcony and died. Footage of the incident on Thursday, December 21, appeared at the disposal of Izvestia.

According to preliminary data, the young man mixed up the ropes, as a result of which he fell from a height of more than 60 m onto the roof of the outbuilding. The man died on the spot from his injuries.

The identity of the deceased has been established; he was 25 years old. Investigators are working at the scene of the emergency.

The day before, on December 20, a girl fell to her death after falling from the ninth floor in Ufa. It was noted that she was on a date in the house where she rented an apartment to meet a young man. She wanted to see the city from above, the man agreed to hold her, but the girl slipped out.