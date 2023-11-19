An unemployed 52-year-old man dressed as a homeless person robbed the same apartment in Krasnogorsk twice this fall, reports Shot. The thief himself came to the police and confessed to everything.

The man said that he planned everything in advance. From the beginning of September, he walked under the windows of the house and collected bottles in the guise of a homeless person, so as not to arouse suspicion. One day he noticed that the light was not on in one of the apartments on the second floor. Using a file, he entered the apartment through the balcony and took out jewelry and the only cash found – 50 rubles. I also took a bite of the strudel found in the refrigerator.

Two months later, in a similar scenario, he again entered the same apartment. This time he took out 150 thousand rubles from her.

“According to the man, he stuffed all the loot into hiding places that he made himself in different areas of the city. And then he used the money and jewelry as needed: he earned about 176 thousand rubles for gold and diamonds at a pawnshop, and bought food and alcohol with rubles,” says Shot.

The police detained a thief who repented of his crime.

A thief who had previously hidden in a refrigerator in a Moscow store was caught on video.