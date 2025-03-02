03/02/2025



Updated at 7:30 p.m.























A man He has died this Sunday after being dragged by the current During a flood of the Rambla de Ramonete flow, in the municipality of Lorca (Murcia), according to the local newspaper ‘The truth’which quotes municipal and emergency sources.

The search device first found the van that man was driving when, apparently, he tried to cross the rambla. Shortly after, The team located the body outside the vehicle.

[NOTICIA EN AMPLIACIÓN]