The Civil Guard has already opened an investigation to clarify the case

12/30/2025



Updated at 8:12 p.m.





The Civil Guard, with the support of the National Police, has opened a investigation after the appearance of the lifeless body of a man, resident of Badajoz, inside a vehicle on the BA-022 highway, which connects this city with Corte de Peleas, next to the Tres Arroyos urbanization with apparent gunshot wounds.

Several Civil Guard teams surrounded the area to collect samples of the vehicle where the deceased man was traveling, which has been stopped in the middle of the road around 2:30 p.m. this Monday.

For now No further information has been released regarding the victim’s identity. who has gunshot wounds, although the same sources do not require more information in this regard.