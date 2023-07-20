A 42-year-old Moroccan man died on Tuesday of heat stroke at the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena (Murcia), to which he was transferred after collapsing on a street in Mazarrón, the Murcian government confirmed two days later, this Thursday. The blow occurred on Tuesday, during the second day of a heat wave that especially affected the center, south and east of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. This is the first death this summer from this cause in Murcia, to which are added three other serious cases in the Community of Madrid registered on Wednesday.

The Murcia victim was admitted to the Cartagena hospital after collapsing on the ground, unconscious, around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, when he was in the hamlet of La Majada. A neighbor saw him and called 112 for help, according to reports The opinion of Murcia. Local Police officers attended the scene, as well as a mobile emergency unit, whose toilets transferred the man to the Santa Lucía de Cartagena hospital, where he arrived in critical condition and was admitted to the ICU. There he died hours later. The body was taken to the Legal Medicine Institute for an autopsy. According to the same newspaper, the Civil Guard is investigating the circumstances of the death and whether the victim was a day laborer who was working in a greenhouse when he fainted.

The Murcian government spokesman, Marcos Ortuño, has confirmed the death and has made a call for prevention due to the high temperatures, before which “special attention must be paid to the most vulnerable people, such as the elderly, the sick with chronic pathologies or children”. Asked if it could occur in the workplace, Ortuño recalled that the Social Security labor inspectorate is the competent body to control the security measures of companies. “Obviously, from the regional government we collaborate with this organization in an active way. It should be remembered that this year the labor inspection brought forward the inspection campaign by a month precisely due to the high temperatures”, added the Murcian spokesman.

On Tuesday, in Mazarrón, the maximum was 36.5° after a torrid night, in which the thermometers did not drop below 25.6° – which is called a torrid or equatorial night – and the region was under an orange warning, the second in a scale of three, for high temperatures. This level of warning implies that there is a significant meteorological risk due to unusual phenomena and with a certain degree of danger for usual activities.

On Wednesday, the last day of the heat wave, three serious cases of heat stroke were registered in the Community of Madrid, which were treated by Summa 112, the Madrid Emergency Medical Service, two of them in the capital at their own homes and a third victim on the street in Alcalá de Henares. As reported this Thursday by a spokesperson for the Madrid 112 Community Emergencies, the three treated were transferred in serious condition, with very high temperatures and intubated to different hospitals, although he does not fear for their lives. The entire Community of Madrid was there that day under yellow notice due to high temperatures, in which it is recommended not to work in the sun or perform physical exercise outdoors in the central hours of the day.

In the capital, where the Retiro station marked a maximum of 37.5 ° After one night with a minimum of 25.3°, a 54-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were treated. The first was assisted at his house, on Generosidad street in the Villaverde district, around seven in the evening, where he had just arrived from working all day in the kitchen of a restaurant. When the paramedics arrived, he “suffered from a low level of consciousness” and had a temperature of 40°. After stabilizing him, he was transferred to the Clinical Hospital, where he was admitted.

The second case occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Monte Aya street, in the Villa de Vallecas district. This woman suffered heat stroke when she was in her house. She felt unwell and called 112, which found her also with a “low level of consciousness” and a temperature also of 40°. Her troops took her to the Infanta Elena hospital, intubated and serious. The third case was in Alcalá, where the maximum It was 38.3 ° after a night in which the minimum was 22.5 °, the troops assisted a 66-year-old man in the Plaza de la Juventud. He was conscious, but he presented “neurological symptoms compatible with heat stroke” and 39 °, almost 40 ° of fever. He was taken to the local Príncipe de Asturias hospital.

El Samur, for the moment, has not treated any serious cases so far this summer in the capital, according to a spokesperson for Madrid Emergencies, who adds that last summer there were 26 cases, of which three ended in death, including José Antonio González, the street sweeper who died on July 14 while cleaning a street in Vallecas at five in the afternoon.

The clearest symptoms of heat stroke, “a serious or very serious vital emergency from which one can die” according to the 112 spokesperson, are having a very high temperature and losing consciousness. In addition, the skin is hot, red and dry, and a severe headache is felt. Altered mental status such as delusions, fatigue, hyperventilation, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea may also occur. In a video broadcast by 112In order to deal with the high temperatures, the head of the Summa guard, Patricia Blanco, recommends hydrating throughout the day, avoiding leaving the house during the hottest hours and keeping the house as cool as possible in times of high temperatures.

