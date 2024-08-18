A man of about 65 years of age died of a heart attack this Saturday afternoon in the town of Sejas de Aliste (124 inhabitants) in Zamora while he was being evacuated from the area with his neighbours. The deceased, who suffered from previous heart conditions, was treated by the emergency services deployed to deal with the outbreaks, but they were unable to save his life, according to the territorial delegate of the Junta de Castilla y León, Fernando Prada. The national road N-122 remained closed for several hours and the nearby Trabazos, with 850 residents, was also evacuated. The flames have affected more than 200 hectares, according to calculations by the firefighters participating in the operation. Night work and the improvement of conditions, with less wind and more humidity, have allowed the firefighters to advance towards controlling the flames in the last few hours.

The fire started in a mass of pine trees in the area around Aliste, west of the province of Zamora, and spread rapidly due to gusts of wind “between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour”, according to sources from the Zamora firefighting brigade. It required a level 2 declaration of danger out of a maximum of 3, which implies that the population is at risk of being affected. The president of the Provincial Council of Zamora, Javier Faúndez, has been cautious about the origin of the fire, although he has considered that “it could have been intentional” as there were no natural causes such as lightning or dry storms.

The head of the fire, the sector where the flames spread most rapidly, spread parallel to the N-122 national highway, which was reopened in the early hours of Sunday after being closed for several hours. The residents of Trabazos left the town in their private vehicles and with means provided by the Junta.

Rubén Díaz, director of extinction during the night of the Civil Protection Plan for Emergencies due to Forest Fires in Castilla y León (INFOCAL), has considered this Sunday that the situation of the fire is “quite favourable” to achieve its control after the work of the night in which numerous means have managed to stop its advance in an easterly direction. Díaz has indicated that 70% of the surroundings of the fire have been cordoned off thanks to the terrestrial means and he has trusted in a “forceful attack” by the aerial means, inactive during the night, on the head of the fire, some hot spots and certain still active foci. The hydroplanes and the specialists who work in them allow notable advantages in episodes like this.

Several firefighters consulted by EL PAÍS said on Saturday afternoon that the “poor environmental conditions” would make the first few hours of action difficult, but they were optimistic for the night thanks to the expected improvement in conditions. During the early hours of the morning, a member of the Tabuyo brigade, corresponding to the Ministry of Ecological Transition, assured that his team had practically controlled the rear part of the fire and that the greatest complexity lay at the head of the fire, still to be finished, but in better condition than during the afternoon.

This fire follows the jump a few days ago of a focus from Portugal to the border with Zamora, where several dozen hectares burned, although on this occasion there were no problems for nearby towns.

Both the firefighters and several residents of this Zamora region have relived what happened in the summer of 2022 in the Sierra de la Culebra, just a few kilometres from Aliste, when some 60,000 hectares burned between two fires in June and July. In the latter, four people died, one of them a firefighter from the Villardecie base.