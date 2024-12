A man died this Tuesday at noon in a gym swimming pool from Badalona, ​​as the digital has advanced Tot Badalona and the Mossos d’Esquadra have confirmed to ACN.

The emergency services received the notification around twelve thirty from the Metropolitan club, where the events occurred. Everything indicates that the death would have been accidental or due to a health problem, despite the fact that We will have to wait for the results of the autopsy.

#man #dies #pool #gym #Badalona