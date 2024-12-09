The health services were only able to certify the death when they arrived at the scene after midnight

12/09/2024



Updated at 09:19 a.m.





A 50-year-old man has lost his life on Rambla de la Mancha street in Almansa (Albacete) as a result of various injuries from stab in the chest.

Sources from 112 have explained to Europa Press that the notification of the event occurred at 00:05 this Monday.

An ICU was sent to the scene of the incident and when it arrived it could only certify the death of this man.

Members of the Civil Guard and Local Police were also activated.