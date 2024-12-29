A 43-year-old man died this afternoon after jumping into the Guadalquivir River near the Los Remedios bridge, in Seville, to try to elude the police who, before he launched himself, tried unsuccessfully to calm him down.

The events took place around 4:20 p.m. this Sunday, when local police officers surveillance officers In the area of ​​influence of the special Christmas device, they located a man in the vicinity of the New York Pier, who began to run in the presence of the police, as reported by the Seville City Council.

The agents tried to calm him down because he was in a great state of nervousness and a few meters from the river, but far from being able to do so, the man jumped into the water, where he showed obvious movements of inability to stay afloat.

The two agents jumped into the river to try to rescue him, something that was impossible, since he submerged and It did not surface again.

The Water Rescue Unit of the Fire Service was activated, sending two boats to the scene and divers to locate this man.

They managed to locate the body and they performed resuscitation maneuvers on the boat for 45 minutes, at which time Health Emergencies doctors certified his death.

The National Police has taken charge of the proceedings, awaiting the appearance of the Judicial Commission.