A 77 -year -old man is dead This Thursday When falling to the pit of an elevator in works from a height of three floors in a building in the Vallecas neighborhood (Madrid), While trying to throw his wife for it71, which has been seriously injured and has been transferred to the hospital.

The facts have occurred on the 14:50 hours From this Wednesday on Sierra de Contraviesa street number 25, in the interview neighborhood. Police sources have confirmed that man He has tried to push her through the elevator hole but in the struggle they have fallen both. Both would have started a fight on some tables and a plywood that covered the elevator hole, but those protection elements have yielded, which has caused them to rush into the void.

The City Council of the City Council have rescued the moving and the sanitary of Samur-Civil Protection from the pit and the sanitary They have only been able to confirm death. The woman has been polytraumatized, with Serious abdomen, arm and leg lesionsand has been serious in ambulance the Hospital 12 de Octubre. According to the scientific police, the struggle hypothesis would be the most feasible by the position in which the bodies were in the pit.

In addition, researchers have taken Declaration to the neighbors, who have been the one who have given the alarm and have reported that The couple usually argued. As reported The worldthe neighbors would have heard everything and, when they go to the ladder, the two elders wounded at the bottom of the elevator hole have been found.

The National Police has taken care of the investigation and the scene have also attended the municipal police, which has written the attestation. Apparently, the elevator installation works were in its final phase and in each stretch of staircase There were planks to avoid any accident.