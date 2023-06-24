A man died this Friday night during the festival of Sant Joan when he fell, apparently due to carelessness, into a bonfire in the Catalan municipality of Gimenells i el Pla de la Font (Lleida) and later unable to get out of the fire. This has been confirmed by the Generalitat Fire Department.

After receiving a call for help around 10:15 p.m., the firefighters sent two teams to the scene, as well as a medical team to treat the victim. They finally managed to put out the bonfire, but he could no longer be saved.

The Mossos d’Esquadra are in charge of the judicial procedures of this case and also of the investigation of what, in principle, seems like a tragic accident, according to Europa Press.

Apart from this fact, between eight and ten at night the Generalitat Fire Department responded to 144 calls for incidents related to the Sant Joan festival throughout Catalonia. As usual, most were due to fires: 48 due to vegetation fires (both urban and agricultural or forest) and 41 due to other types of fires (containers, vehicles, housing, industry).

The festival of Sant Joan in Catalonia reproduces the celebrations that take place in many areas of the country, especially on the coast, at the end of June on the occasion of the festival of San Juan and the arrival of summer.