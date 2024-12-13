A man died this Friday in the Lugo municipality of Castroverde after being hit when he was about to change a tire of your vehicle.

As reported by the 112the accident took place on the LU-530, at approximately kilometer 24, as it passed through the parish of A Frairía, in Castroverde.

The service received the notice around 6:30 p.m. through a call from an individual, who initially reported a collision between two vehicles.

However, when the Civil Guard agents arrived at the scene, they confirmed that the accident was not such, but that a person had gotten out of his car to change a flat tire and, at that moment, was hit by another car.

Furthermore, for this operation the intervention of the Emergency Service Sanitarias de Galicia-061, who, despite their efforts, could not do anything to save the man’s life.