A 26-year-old man died in the United States while in police custody after officers in Alameda County, California, pinned him face down to the ground during five minutes .

Although the case transpired this week, the death of Mario González, 26, occurred on April 19 and presents a disturbing similarity to the sequence that ended the life of George Floyd.

Recently released body camera video shows police talking to González in a park after receiving multiple 911 calls that the man appeared to be disoriented or drunk.

“It looks like he’s getting disoriented, but he’s not doing anything wrong,” one man told a 911 operator, according to an audio recording released Tuesday. “He’s just scaring my wife,” he completed.

The González family and their attorney, Julia Sherwin, said Mario’s death is similar to that of George Floyd, who died in police custody of Minneapolis on May 25 of last year.

“These Alameda cops literally killed Mario while the jury debated the murder charges of Derek Chauvin“Sherwin said Wednesday in reference to the Floyd case.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into the young Gonzalez’s death and awaits the results of an autopsy and toxicology tests.

Mario González died the day before Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of murdering Floyd by pinning him to the pavement with his knee for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Sherwin, a civil rights attorney with experience in cases where people die in police custody, said there is an epidemic of similar events in the United States involving the police.

“What we are focused on is the responsibility of these officers,” said the lawyer, adding that Mario González would still be alive if the police officers had been properly trained and had not used excessive force.

The initial police statement did not identify Mario González by name. He said that “there was a physical altercation” when agents tried to arrest him in the Alameda park and that “the man had a medical emergency.” The report says González later died at a hospital.

The language was similar to the Minneapolis Police Department’s misleading and inaccurate description of what happened to Floyd, Sherwin said.

Police violence in the United States. Twitter photo

In a press conference in front of the Alameda Police Department, Gerardo González, the victim’s brother, stated: “Police killed my brother the same way George Floyd was killed. “

“When they notified us for the first time, they told us a story,” González told the network. NBC News . “Once we saw the actual images, we reaffirmed that what they told us was not entirely accurate,” he added.

In principle, the three agents involved in the arrest were put on leave while the investigation is being carried out.

Mario González had a 4-year-old son and was the main caregiver for his brother, Efraim, who has autism and turned 23 this week.