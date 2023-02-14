Image of the accident in Abarán in which a man died. / HA MORENO

A man was killed, at dawn this Tuesday, in a collision between two trucks on the A-33 highway, at the height of the La Hoya del Campo district, according to sources from Emergencies. The collision occurred when one of the vehicles collided with another that was stopped because, apparently, it had had a breakdown. One of the occupants of the trucks died on the spot.

The accident occurred shortly before one in the morning on the aforementioned highway. Firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Consortium (CEIS), Civil Traffic Guard and Abarán Local Police, as well as several ambulances, went to the place.

One of the occupants of the truck that was rammed died with the act. As a result of the incident, the sources explained, two other people were injured and had to be transferred to the Lorenzo Guirao de Cieza hospital.