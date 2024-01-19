A woman observes from her balcony the upper floor, at number 51 Salamanca Street in València, where a fire broke out this morning in which a man died and two women were injured. Ana Escobar (EFE)

A man has died in the fire that occurred this morning on Friday in a house in the center of the city of Valencia, while two women have been injured and have been taken to the hospital, according to police sources and the Information and Coordination Center of Emergencies (CICU). The causes of the fire are unknown at this time.

One of the women who have survived is 92 years old and is the owner of the home. The young woman who attended and cared for her, about 30 years old, is the other injured in the incident, while her deceased person, about 40, would be her partner, according to police sources.

The CICU was alerted at 3:30 a.m. this Friday of the fire on the fifth floor of a house at number 51 Salamanca Street, where it has moved two SAMU units, a Basic Life Support unit and a conventional ambulance.

Upon the arrival of medical services, there was a man and a woman in cardiorespiratory arrest, on whom the SAMU medical teams performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other advanced life support techniques.

The man did not respond to resuscitation and the medical services confirmed his death, while the woman recovered vital signs and after being stabilized, she was evacuated due to cardiac arrest and recovered to the La Fe hospital in one of the SAMU ambulances. The age of these two people is unknown.

On the other hand, a 92-year-old woman was treated for smoke inhalation and was transferred to the Doctor Peset hospital in the conventional ambulance.

Apparently, the couple, of Latin American origin, was most affected by the smoke when they left the house trying to escape the flames of the fire.

Six fire crews have worked to extinguish this fire, as reported by sources from the Generalitat Emergency Center, and agents from the Local Police have also intervened.