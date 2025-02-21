The event occurred on Thursday afternoon, as confirmed by the Emergency Service of the Principality of Asturias (SEPA)

A man of 65 years has passed away And a 69 woman has been intoxicated in a house in the parish of San Clemente for a bad combustion of a kitchen, in Ibias. The event occurred on Thursday afternoon, as confirmed by the Emergency Service of the Principality of Asturias (SEPA) to Europa Press.

According to the know, the 112 received the call of a family member at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday and the Chamber mobilized Firefighters from Cangas del Narcea and Ibias, as well as ambulances of both municipalities.

Initially both affected by poisoning were transferred to Carmen and Severo Ochoa hospital Cangas del Narceabut the man died on the way.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, Civil Guard agents were already carrying out ventilation work.