Firefighters intervene in a fire in northern Spain, in a file image from May 2024. SEPA (SEPA)

An 89-year-old man died early this morning in a serious house fire in the Asturian town of Villademar, in the municipality of Cudillero. A firefighter was also injured in the incident due to smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out around five thirty in the morning. At about that time, the 112 Asturias received a call reporting that a lot of smoke was coming out of the roof of an iconic home and that there might be a person trapped inside.

Firefighters from the Asturias Emergency Service (SEPA) based in the Avilés, Pravia and Valdés fire stations, together with the head of the central-west area, went to the scene of the incident when the fire had already considerably affected the aforementioned house, a two-storey house belonging to a well-known family from the town of Pixueta (a nickname given to the inhabitants of Cudillero). Despite the rapid action of the firefighters, it was impossible to get the only occupant of the house out of the flames, who, according to testimonies from neighbours, was in the gallery of the house. The deceased was a widower and had two children. At that time he was in a family home and there was no one else in the house, which was completely burned down.

The intensity of the flames caused one of the firefighters who intervened to put out the flames to be injured by smoke inhalation and was transferred to the San Agustín hospital in Avilés, according to data provided by the Emergency Medical Service (SAMU).

The fire, whose causes are being investigated by the Civil Guard, was brought under control at around nine in the morning, although a team remains in the area to monitor and cool down the fire.