Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 17:42



A 46-year-old man died this Wednesday afternoon after two vehicles collided in Torre Pacheco. A call to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia at 3:02 p.m. alerted of the collision that occurred on RM-F29, in Dolores de Pacheco. The person who raised the alarm reported that the collision had been lateral and that a person was trapped and seriously injured inside one of the cars.

Local Police officers from the town, a Civil Guard patrol, firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia and two ambulances from the Emergency Management Unit 061 traveled to the scene.

The paramedics deployed to the scene were unable to save the life of the trapped man. In addition, a 25-year-old young man had to be transferred to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital in San Javier to be treated for multiple contusions.