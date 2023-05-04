Thursday, May 4, 2023, 08:27



A 51-year-old man died this Thursday morning after colliding with his car against a truck on the A-30 highway, near the Blanca industrial estate. According to emergency sources, the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., when 112 received calls reporting that there was an unconscious person in the crashed car.

For unknown reasons, the deceased’s vehicle collided with the rear of a truck that had just entered the road. Civil Guard patrols and an ambulance with health personnel from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management were mobilized to the place, who could only certify the death of the driver.