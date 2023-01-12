Thursday, January 12, 2023, 20:23



The emergency services could not save the life of a man involved in a traffic accident that occurred between a car and a motorcycle this Thursday afternoon on the A-30, at exit 169 towards Roldán.

The Emergency Coordination Center received several calls starting at 4:57 p.m. warning that there was a body on the road, apparently lifeless, and that the vehicles were trying to avoid it when driving through the area.

Several Civil Guard patrols immediately went to the scene, as well as a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061, whose health personnel could only certify the death of the man.

From the General Directorate of Traffic they asked for caution when driving in the area and warned of at least two kilometers of retentions on the A-30 in the direction of Cartagena.