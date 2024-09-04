National Police Station in Dénia, in an archive image provided by the security forces. NATIONAL POLICE DENIA (NATIONAL POLICE DENIA)

A man between 40 and 45 years old died this Tuesday afternoon in the city centre of Dénia after receiving at least one shot to the head when he was in a garage in the Alicante town. The investigation indicates that the perpetrators of the crime were two individuals who went to the scene of the crime on a motorcycle and fled using the same vehicle. Another version given by an eyewitness considers the possibility that the murderer was a person who acted alone.

Sources in the case have informed EFE that the crime occurred in a garage or warehouse located on Patricio Ferrándiz Street in circumstances that are being investigated, and they have added that the two attackers were wearing black helmets with which they hid their faces. The victim is a middle-aged Spaniard, about whom no further details have been released so far.

The National Police’s judicial police have taken charge of the investigation and Homicide officers have cordoned off the area in search of possible evidence and clues to identify the perpetrators of the murder, while the motorcycle was found without a trace of the occupants shortly afterwards next to a building located a short distance from the scene of the crime.

The discovery of the motorbike caused a moment of confusion in the tourist town, when rumours spread that the alleged murderer had committed suicide, a version that was denied by investigators, according to local press reports.

The crime took place on a central street in Dénia, a coastal town located 92 kilometres from Alicante and 100 from Valencia, with a registered population of 44,500 people that increases during the summer.