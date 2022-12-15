A man in his 40s lost his life this Thursday as a result of injuries sustained when he was run over in the district of Hoya del Campo, in the municipality of Abarán. Specifically, the accident took place at 7:50 p.m. at a crossroads between the Mu-513 highway and the RM-A22 highway.

A person called the Emergency Coordination Center for help. A Local Police patrol and a mobile unit of 061 traveled to the place. Upon arrival, the health workers found the injured person on the ground, unconscious and bleeding profusely from the head. Despite his efforts to revive him, the staff could only confirm his death.