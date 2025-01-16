01/16/2025



Updated at 10:09 p.m.























Tragic accident on the island of La Cartuja where a man was run over and killed tonight. Apparently the accident occurred around 8:05 p.m. when a 54-year-old man crossed Américo Vespucio Avenue through the tunnel area.

At that moment he was hit by a car. Although the health services have traveled to the scene and have tried to revive him, it has not been possible.

After an hour of CPR maneuvers by health servicesthe man has died as a result of injuries suffered when he was run over.

A team specialized in investigating road accidents from the Local Police has taken charge of the case.









An important device is deployed at the site awaiting the appearance of the Judicial Commission.