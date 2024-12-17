A man, about 73 years old, He died this Tuesday after allegedly being attacked by a sheep. The events occurred on a farm in the town of Consell, in Mallorca.

This has been confirmed by sources from the Civil Guard, who have taken charge of the investigation. However, they assure that until the coroner proceeds to remove the body and perform an autopsy, the exact causes of death cannot be determined.

According to Breaking Newsthe animal hit the septuagenarian in the head. It was initially believed that the man had died due to a fall.