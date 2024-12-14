A man died this Saturday after a small plane accident, whose causes are unknownin the Malaga municipality of Vélez-Málaga.

The events took place minutes before 12:30 p.m. The Emergency 112 Andalusia system has received several calls alerting about the accident and requesting urgent assistance for the occupant of the aircraft who, apparently, was trapped.

According to the alerters, they have specified 112, the plane was participating at an exhibition at the airfieldwhen, for unknown reasons, the accident occurred.

112 has mobilized 061, which has moved a mobile ICU; to the firefighters; to the National Police; to the Local Police; to the Civil Guard; Civil defense; and to the Air Traffic Control Center and the Coordination and Rescue Center.

The Local Police has informed the Emergency 112 Andalusia system of the death of the man. At the moment, more information about the accident is unknown.