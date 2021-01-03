On the way of the Krasnoselskaya station of the red “line” of the Moscow metro, a man fell under an arriving train. It is reported by “Interfax“.

According to the source, the reasons for the incident have not been established. To lift the body of the deceased, the voltage of the contact rail was turned off for 10 minutes. In this regard, the movement of trains from the station “Bulvar Rokossovsky” to the station “Komsomolskaya” was suspended.

Deptrans in Telegram channel said that the driver of the arriving train saw a passenger who had fallen on the way and applied emergency braking. No official comment on the death of the man has yet been received. The movement of trains on the Sokolnicheskaya line is being introduced into the schedule.

On the eve, at the Butyrskaya metro station, trains stopped moving because of a man who fell intoxicated on the rails. The passenger was rescued by falling off the platform before the train arrived.