A man died on Saturday, March 18, near Avdiivka, Donetsk People’s Republic, when he was blown up by a Ukrainian high-explosive anti-personnel mine (PFM) “Petal”. This was reported in the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

The incident occurred on the Donetsk-Mariupol highway.

“As a result of an explosion on a mine PFM “Lepestok”, a man born in 1972 died,” the message on the Telegram channel says.

According to the representative office, since the beginning of the escalation in the DPR, there have been 96 cases of explosions of civilians, including nine children, on mines “Lepestok”.

Earlier, on March 16, an Izvestia correspondent showed the work of Russian military engineers in detecting and eliminating explosive devices left by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, experts have already neutralized more than 200 mines and continue to search for the remaining explosive objects.

On March 15, the Ministry of Defense published footage of the combat work of engineering and sapper units of the Airborne Forces (VDV) in the zone of the special operation. It is noted that during the retreat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the roads were mined. Now, along the highways, Russian sappers daily find many planted anti-tank mines and land mines.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

