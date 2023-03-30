One person died and three were injured in an accident involving an ambulance and a car. This was reported on Thursday, March 30, in the Telegram channel of the chief state traffic safety inspector of the Republic of Bashkortostan Vladimir Sevastyanov.

The accident happened earlier that day on the 33rd km of the Sterlitamak-Raevka highway in the Sterlitamak region. Ford Mondeo cars and UAZ ambulance collided. The driver of the car died at the scene of the accident from his injuries.

The ambulance driver and two of his passengers required medical attention. REGNUM.

Traffic police and other emergency services are at the scene of the accident.

The prosecutor’s office of Bashkiria controls the establishment of all the circumstances of the incident. As reported in Telegram channel departments, the deputy prosecutor of the Sterlitamak region, Filuz Gareev, went to the scene of the accident to coordinate the actions of law enforcement officers. An investigation has begun.

On March 26, a Citroen car and an ambulance collided in Yekaterinburg.

Four people were injured in the accident: two from a passenger car, two from an ambulance.