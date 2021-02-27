One person died and one was injured on February 27 in an explosion in the oxygen supply system of the hospital No. 1 in the city of Chernivtsi, reports Interfax…

Ukrainian edition “Chernovetskiy ray” clarifies that patients with coronavirus are being treated at this hospital.

It is reported that the explosion occurred in a ward on the second floor of a five-story hospital building at 13:15. The fire was quickly extinguished at 13:30. 20 people were evacuated. The causes of the incident are being established.

Earlier it was reported that the deputy head of the administration of the city of Chernivtsi Natalya Husak told about the explosion on social networks.

The day before, there was an explosion in a 12-storey residential building in Nizhny Novgorod. As a result of the incident, three people were injured. According to experts, the cause of the incident could have been the depressurization of the gas pipeline passing next to the house.