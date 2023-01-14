The body of a 48-year-old man was found on the territory of Timiryazevsky Park. This was announced on Saturday, January 14, in the Telegram channel of the main investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Moscow.

“It has been established that the man, together with relatives and friends, decided to launch a homemade firecracker in the park,” the report says. message departments.

According to the IC, as a result of the launch of pyrotechnics, the man received injuries incompatible with life.

Investigators and criminologists of the Moscow Investigative Committee are working at the scene of the incident, an investigation is underway.

Earlier, on January 2, a resident of Pushkin in the Moscow region lost four fingers after unsuccessfully launching a homemade firework. A man with an injured limb, as well as leg and groin wounds, was hospitalized in a medical facility.

On December 26, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation recalled the consequences due to improper handling of pyrotechnics. According to Denis Zobkov, head of the department of supervisory activities and preventive work of the department, the products must be used in accordance with the instructions, in addition, pyrotechnics cannot be used indoors.