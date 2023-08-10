As a result of the rocket attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of Svetlodarsk, which is located in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), one person was killed, there are wounded. Such information was reported on Wednesday, August 9 TASS with reference to emergency services.

“There was an arrival in Svetlodarsk. Preliminarily, one dead, seven people were injured, ”the source said.

Also, according to the local administration, among the victims there is a minor.

Earlier, on August 9, Ukrainian troops fired 25 cluster munitions in Donetsk, Yasynuvata and Makeevka in half an hour. Also on that day, the mayor of Donetsk, Aleksey Kulemzin, reported on his Telegram channel that a civilian was killed as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kuibyshev region.

Ukrainian militants daily attack the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.