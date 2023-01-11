As a result of the shelling by the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), one civilian died. This was announced on Wednesday, January 11, by the mayor of the city Ivan Prikhodko.

“Wounded as a result of shelling from the side of the VFU, a civilian from Gorlovka S. V. B. born on 08/18/1955 died from injuries incompatible with life. Doctors fought for his life to the last,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The man was wounded earlier in the day when the Ukrainian military shelled the Tsentralnogorodsky district.

Prikhodko also said that over the past day, 10 shellings were recorded from the AFU. As a result of the actions of the Ukrainian military, 20 housing constructions in Donetsk, Gorlovka, as well as two civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Two days earlier, on January 9, the center of Gorlovka was also shelled by the Ukrainian military. The mayor specified that the shell exploded on the territory of the walking yard of the city psycho-neurological hospital. No one was hurt during the shelling.

The consequences of the shelling of Gorlovka were captured by the Izvestia correspondent. The footage shows the collapse of the facade of a residential building and broken glass from the windows.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

