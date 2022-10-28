A man blew up a hand grenade in one of the hotel rooms in Tbilisi, located on Agamashenebeli Alley. This was announced on Friday, October 28, by the Georgian TV channel Imedi.

It is known that the blast wave in the building knocked out the windows. At the same time, there were no victims, except for the instigator of the incident. It is noted that a man in serious condition was taken to the O. Gudushauri National Medical Center.

According to journalists, shortly before the explosion, the young man rented a hotel room on the second floor. He reportedly had financial difficulties.

The press service of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that a criminal case was opened on the incident under the article “Explosion”, which can be punished by imprisonment for a term of four to seven years.

Earlier, on December 23, 2021, it was reported that five people, including two children, were injured in a gas explosion in a residential apartment building in the capital of Georgia. The incident took place in the Tbilisi region of Gldani. The cause of the explosion was an open gas stove.

On December 19, 2021, an explosion, allegedly due to a gas leak, occurred in a residential building in the Vazisubani district on the outskirts of Tbilisi. Four people were injured in the incident.