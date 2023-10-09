The Dibba Al-Fujairah Federal Court rejected the lawsuit of a man who requested the loss of custody of his daughter from his divorced woman to prevent him from seeing her, due to the lack of proof of what the plaintiff stated.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit demanding that custody of his daughter be dropped from the defendant, because he was not able to see her, despite the existence of a ruling that enables him to see her every week. He also demanded that her maintenance be dropped after joining her with him.

The court summoned witnesses in the investigation papers, where the first witness stated after he took the oath that the relationship between him and the plaintiff was a relationship of friendship, and he testified that he had attended with him on one occasion five months ago while he was taking his daughter to enable him to see, indicating that the plaintiff and his daughter were happy, He took her to buy some things, and I remember that I was with him again, but his daughter was not brought out to him, and after that he went to the police station to prove the case.

The other witness said: “I have a friendly relationship with the plaintiff, and I heard him coming every week to see his daughter, and he traveled a distance of two hours. The plaintiff called me one time and was happy that he was taking his daughter to stay with him, and I could hear her voice asking her father to contact her mother in order to Keeping her for an extra day with her father.

While the defense witness said: I have a relationship with the defendant, as she is my sister, and I testify that the plaintiff is not committed to implementing the vision in accordance with the weekly agreement, and he was using circumstances as an excuse, which caused him to lose contact with his daughter during the past months, and I have proof of this from letters that I am the link between the two parties, and he also He claims that his daughter refuses to see him at the instigation of her mother, and this is not true, as the daughter refuses to go with her father because he is cut off from her and is not used to him.”

The court ruled to reject the lawsuit to revoke the defendant’s custody of the daughter, and therefore her alimony, because his claim was not proven.