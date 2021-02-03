The Al-Ain Court of Appeal upheld a court ruling of first instance rejecting a man’s request to return to a gift that he gave as a favor to his wife, and after she obtained it she obtained a divorce, and the court ruled rejecting the appeal and upholding the appealed judgment.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife demanding that her pay him 500 thousand dirhams, indicating that the defendant borrowed from him half a million dirhams according to a bank transfer, and when he asked her to return the amount, she delayed the payment, while the defendant submitted a notarized statement issued during the hearing of the case. On the authority of the plaintiff, he admits and testifies to himself that he absolves his wife of the amount that he gave her as a favor, which is 500 thousand dirhams, and declares that he will not demand it from her, immediately or in the future.

The plaintiff submitted a comment memorandum stuck at the end of the request to terminate the donation contract and oblige the defendant to return an amount of 500 thousand dirhams, and in case of impossibility to compensate the plaintiff with a redressive compensation, explaining that he was subjected to coercion and fraud upon signing the donation, especially since he is 62 years old and the defendant took advantage of his progress She converted the loan amount into a gift and then asked for divorce from him, and she obtained a divorce after confirming the gift of less than six months, which confirms that the defendant denied his right and violated her obligations, and seized his money until he became unable to spend on himself and his children.

A court of first instance ruled to reject the case and obligated the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses, and the court did not gain acceptance with the plaintiff, so he appealed it, and criticized the appealed judgment for the wrong application of the law and breach of the right of defense, as it previously submitted a request to refer the case for investigation in order to enable him to prove the miserable material situation he reached and support him To his sons, and the extent of the appellant’s recklessness and her breach of her obligations after the endowment was concluded, and also to prove that he was subjected to fraud and coercion upon signing the grant, and that his will was not sound, indicating that he is retired and stubborn, and he no longer has sufficient money to spend on himself and provide for the needs of his children.

The Court of Appeal stated in the merits of the ruling that the appellant testified against himself – with a notarized affidavit – that he absolves the appellant of the amount of the donation and pledged not to claim it, immediately or in the future, which refutes and refutes his current claim that he was the victim of fraud and coercion when signing the donation, and that his will was not Sound, and the court ruled accepting the appeal formally and rejecting it in substance, upholding the appealed judgment and obligating the appellant to pay the fees and expenses.

– The woman obtained a divorce 6 months after the gift was notarized.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

