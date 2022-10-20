The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims canceled a ruling that obligated a man to leave his brother’s house, after his brother filed an urgent lawsuit to expel him.

In the details, a man filed an urgent lawsuit, demanded the expulsion of his brother from his residence after he hosted him and allowed him to reside in the house, and he needed the room, because he had a wife and children, and with the urgent judge’s initiation of his lawsuit, he concluded by answering his request and the judiciary expelled the defendant from the house due to the evidence supported by his blogs The joint ownership of the plaintiff and his wife of the dwelling, and the defendant acknowledged that he lived with them for about 20 years, and by refusing to leave, the usurpation was fulfilled as part of the request for provisional action by the urgent matter. The defendant was not satisfied with the verdict and lodged his appeal, indicating the availability of his legal basis for the use of housing in the house of discord in exchange for the amount he lent to his brother’s wife, who owns a 50% share of the house and did not quarrel with him in the lawsuit brought by his brother only.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that the evidence from its examination of the testimony of the litigation real estate property is that its ownership is equal to the appellant and his wife at a share of 50% for each of them, and the papers lacked the separation of that common property between them or what indicates the division of its space between them and the jurisdiction of the respondent in the part that was hosted by his brother The appellant. The court indicated that all the litigation papers before the first instance were empty, and that the wife was represented in the appealed case.