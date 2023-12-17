The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to reject a lawsuit filed by a man against a woman in which he demanded that she be obligated to return the amount of 442 thousand and 652 dirhams that he claimed she had borrowed from him and had delayed returning it.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a woman, demanding that she be obligated to pay him an amount of 442 thousand and 652 dirhams, and a legal interest of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, with a letter to a bank to indicate that the bank accounts to which the plaintiff transferred the claimed amounts are… , returns to the defendant, and the case is referred to the investigation to prove by all means of proof – including witness testimony – that the defendant borrowed the amount from him, and to oblige her to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for attorney’s fees, indicating that the defendant asked him for sums of money as a debt, so he transferred those amounts to Payments to two different bank accounts on different dates. When she was asked for the money, she delayed and did not return it, while the defendant did not show up, despite being informed by phone text message.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that it is decided that the burden of proving the right that is alleged to have occurred falls on the one who adheres to it, and that the judge’s position on proof in civil matters is negative, as he receives evidence of proof and denial without interfering in it, or drawing the attention of the opponents. To the requirements of their defense, indicating that the trial court is not obligated to follow the opponents in their various arguments and defenses, and that the burden of proving the debt falls on the creditor and whether its fulfillment is contingent on a condition, until the obligation to fulfill this fulfillment is borne by the defendant, and then the latter has the right to prove it. His innocence from this religion.

The court indicated that it was ignoring the discussions presented in the lawsuit, as the defendant’s statement did not include the value of the amount decided by it, and the court was not obligated to assign the opponent to provide evidence of his defense, or draw his attention to the requirements of this defense, and it was sufficient for it to evaluate its ruling according to the documents presented. It was the plaintiff who was responsible for proving his claim, which necessitated its rejection in his case. The court ruled to reject the case as it stands, and obligated the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.

The plaintiff allegedly transferred funds to the woman into two different bank accounts on different dates.