The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance decided to reject a lawsuit filed by a man who requested a labor recruitment company that brought him a maid who refused to work and claimed illness.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit against a company for the recruitment of auxiliary workers, in which he demanded to oblige it to pay him 20 thousand dirhams and compensation in the amount of 5000 dirhams, indicating that he agreed with the defendant to bring in a maid, and after the arrival of the maid refused to work and claimed illness, while the present presented for the defendant. A reply memorandum concluded that the case was not accepted for filing a claim against a non-qualified person, and the case was rejected for lack of validity and substantiation.

During the consideration of the case, the plaintiff submitted a memorandum to correct the form of the case, in which he obligated the defendant to pay him an amount of 20 thousand dirhams in return for the fees, expenses and all cash sums he incurred, indicating that he attended in his personal capacity and as his wife’s agent and requested a deadline to pay the correction fee.

For its part, the court clarified in the merits of its ruling, that it is legally established regarding the auxiliary service workers that if a dispute occurs between the two parties to the contract and they fail to settle amicably, they must refer it to the competent authority, which will take what it deems appropriate to settle the dispute amicably within two weeks, and if the amicable settlement is not possible. Between the parties to the dispute, that authority shall refer the matter to the competent court within a period of two weeks from the date of submitting the complaint, and the referral shall be accompanied by a memorandum of legal opinion.